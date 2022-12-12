Poll Code For MCD Elections Lifted

New Delhi: The Model Code of Conduct which was imposed for the recently-held municipal polls in Delhi has been lifted, the State Election Commission said on Monday.

A senior official of the SEC said the decision has been taken as the “election process is over”.

On November 4, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, in a press conference, announced the schedule of the polls.

While polling was done on December 4, the counting of votes was done on December 7.

Provisions of Model Code of Conduct are enforced from the date of announcement of the election schedule by the State Election Commission and it remains in operation till completion of the election process, the SEC said in a communication sent to the Delhi chief secretary and other authorities.