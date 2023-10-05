Poll-bound MP Notifies 35% Reservation for Women in Jobs

Madhya Pradesh: The poll-bound Madhya Pradesh government has declared 35 percent reservation for women in the state government jobs, amending the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997.

The notification issued by the state government stated, “Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favor of women at the stage of direct recruitment, and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise.”

Notably, the decision comes ahead of the announcement of the Assembly election poll dates in Madhya Pradesh.

This step by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government came days after Parliament passed the ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’- the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam,’ which provides 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative Assemblies, was unanimously passed, becoming the first Bill to be passed in the new Parliament building. Later, it became law after getting permission from President Droupadi Murmu.