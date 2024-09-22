Cuttack: The political landscape in Cuttack has become increasingly heated as the Petanala renovation project, a key election promise, remains unfinished.

The project, which aimed to revitalize the crucial water channel running through the CDA area, has halted midway, causing frustration among local residents and sparking a fierce political blame game.

Local residents of the CDA area have expressed their disappointment over the stalled project.

The renovation of Petanala, which was a major campaign point for the BJP, BJD, and Congress, has now become a battleground for political credit. BJP leader Samir Dey, BJD’s Debashish Samantaray, and Congress’ Mohammed Moquim have all been vocal about the project’s delays, each blaming the other parties for the lack of progress.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray accused the BJP-led state government of not releasing the necessary funds for the project. “Many people did politics over Petanala. Now, with the BJP in power, the work has stopped midway,” he stated1. In response, BJP leader Samir Dey assured that the project would resume soon and criticized the previous BJD government for not submitting the required proposals.