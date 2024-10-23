The trailer of the film Match Fixing was unveiled digitally by the makers today. Directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the political thriller is set to hit theatres on November 15.

The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his compelling performances, alongside Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, with a script penned by Anuj S. Mehta. Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film draws inspiration from Kanwar Khatana’s controversial book, The Game Behind Saffron Terror.

The trailer hints at a gripping narrative that exposes how certain political figures allegedly conspired with Pakistan’s ISI to fabricate a narrative around “Hindu terror,” often referred to as Saffron Terror. The film delves into the murky world of regional politics, tackling themes of deception, manipulation, and international intrigue.

With many characters clearly inspired by real-life political figures, it will be interesting to see the makers take on the controversial book.

