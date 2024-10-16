Directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the highly anticipated political thriller Match Fixing is set to hit theatres on November 15.

The makers unveiled a motion poster of the film to announce the same.

The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his compelling performances, alongside Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, with a script penned by Anuj S. Mehta. Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film draws inspiration from Kanwar Khatana’s controversial book, The Game Behind Saffron Terror.

The film explores the murky world of political conspiracies and alleged collusion between India and Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

A gripping tale inspired by real events, “Match Fixing” sheds light on a series of blasts and terror attacks that, as the book suggests, were orchestrated under a ruling political dispensation to implicate a few prominent members of the opposition parties.

With a release date locked for November 15, “Match Fixing” will certainly appeal to audiences interested in political thrillers, especially those intrigued by the complex dynamics between India and Pakistan.

