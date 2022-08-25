Political and Economic Officer of US Consulate meets OSDA Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Sean Ruthe, Political and Economic Officer, Head of Political and Economic Section at United States Consulate at Hyderabad called on Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority at his office today.

He was accompanied by Siba Prasad Tripathy, the Political and Economic Specialist. Ruthe spent more than an hour discussing issues related to skill development for youth as well as broader economic and political aspects of the State.

He was presented with a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. Chairman, OSDA thanked him for his visit to Odisha and hoped for deeper cooperation and dialogue with the United States Consulate in the future at all levels.