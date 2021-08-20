Polish Javelin Thrower Auctions Off Tokyo Olympics Silver Medal For A Great Cause

California: Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her Tokyo Olympics silver medal for $125,000 to help an infant that needs life-saving heart surgery.

Andrejczyk discovered a Facebook fundraiser for an eight-month old named Miloszek Malysa, who has a heart defect. Milosz’s family has been appealing for funds to pay for an operation in Stanford, California, saying they have run out of viable options in Poland.

Zabka, a popular convenience store chain in Poland, bid $51,000 US but said it would let the athlete keep her medal.

Fans have contributed an additional $76,500 to help the boy.

Even before the winning bid was made, the authorities in Andrejczyk’s community in Poland said they were prepared to make her a replica of the medal.