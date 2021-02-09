Policeman thrashed by mob over suspicion of being child-lifter

Angul: A policeman faced the wrath of villagers as the group of locals thrashed him over suspicion of being a child lifter. Such an incident has been reported from Sanjapada village in Angul district.

As per available reports, the cop had gone to the area in order to nab a miscreant involved in stealing oil from pipeline. However, while bringing the accused to the police custody, locals intercepted the cop, who was in civil clothes, and later hit him. The angry villagers also vandalised the police vehicle.

While a police team reached the spot, they also fell prey to the locals’ anger, sources said.