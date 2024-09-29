Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed and an assistant sub-inspector was injured during a fierce encounter with terrorists in the remote village of Kog-Mandli in Kathua district on Saturday evening. The encounter began around 5:30 PM when security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation based on intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The operation quickly escalated into a heavy exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the terrorists. Despite the valiant efforts of the police and military personnel, the head constable succumbed to his injuries, while the assistant sub-inspector was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This incident is part of a series of encounters in the region, with another ongoing operation in Kulgam where multiple security personnel have been injured. These encounters come at a time when security has been heightened across Jammu and Kashmir due to the ongoing Assembly polls, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

The authorities have reinforced the area with additional security personnel to ensure the safety of the residents and to continue the operation against the terrorists. The situation remains tense as the search for the remaining terrorists continues.