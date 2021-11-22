Police Unearth Sonepur Hospital Newborn Girl Stolen Case

Sonepur: Sonepur police has unearthed the newborn child theft case of Sonepur and arrested the father and maternal grandmother of a newborn girl on Monday.

The accused have been identified as the father of the newborn girl, Gajendra Tandia, and her maternal grandmother, Panta Jal of Sandha village under Birmaharajpur block.

Police said the duo had fabricated the incident and tried to showcase it as a case of theft meant to sell the child.

According to police officials, Gajendra’s wife Santoshini had delivered a baby girl at the district headquarters hospital on Friday and was undergoing treatment at the Obstetrics & Gynaecology Ward.

The other day (November 20), Santoshini went to the toilet in the morning after handing over her newborn to her mother-in-law.

As per the FIR, an unidentified woman approached the mother-in-law and took the newborn on the pretext of holding the baby for some time. She suddenly disappeared with the baby girl, it was alleged.

Following the incident, police registered a case and examined CCTV footage of the hospital.

On examination of CCTV footage, it was found that Gajendra’s mother-in-law Panta and the concerned woman were discussing something with the newborn in her arm in front of the vaccination centre.

Around noon on Sunday, the baby girl was rescued from a field about 12 km away from the hospital near Pratappur on the Arjunpur-Saradhapali road.

The police suspected the involvement of a close relative in the abduction plot and had intensified the probe by summoning them for questioning.

On being interrogated, the maternal grandmother of the newborn allegedly admitted to taking away the baby along with her son-in-law and had plans to sell her. Later, she had tried to fabricate the incident as a case of child theft.