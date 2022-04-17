Police take fake doctor Ramesh Swain’s second wife on 4-day remand

Bhubaneswar: Kamala Swain, the second wife of fake doctor Ramesh Swain, has been taken on 4-day remand by the Commissionerate Police.

Kamala had been arrested by the Pink Team of Commissionerate Police from Jharkhand on Monday. She was absconding since the arrest of Ramesh.

It is suspected that she was also involved in the criminal activities with Ramesh and was in charge of his financial transactions.

Ramesh has allegedly married around 19 women since 1982 and committed several frauds to the tune of Rs 1.5 crores. He had married Kamala in the year 2002.