Bhubaneswar: Police conducted raids at Koranga village under Atagarh police limits in Cuttack district on Thursday and seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor.

Following the instructions of Cuttack’s Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh, the Athagarh Police carried out a raid in the area. The raid resulted in the seizure of approximately 100 litres of country liquor, 1435 litres of wine stored in 41 plastic jerkins, 7 large aluminium pots, a bicycle, and materials used for liquor production. The illicit liquor manufacturers fled upon the arrival of the police, who then destroyed the seized goods on-site.

The operation involved Cuttack District Additional Superintendent of Police Debadatta Baral, Athagarh sub-district police officer Rabindra Kumar Mallik, Athagarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Anirudh Muduli, SI Dillip Kumar Behera, SI Janmita Sasmal, ASI Satyapriya Baral, among other officers. A case has been filed at the Athagarh Police Station, and immediate arrests of the accused are underway.

Simultaneously, in the Dalua forest under the jurisdiction of the Khuntuni police station, a significant amount of illicit liquor was destroyed under the supervision of the Choudwar sub-district police and the officer in charge of the Khuntuni police station. Police sources indicate that considering the ongoing monsoon season, the crackdown on the liquor mafia will persist in the days ahead.

