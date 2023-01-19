Police SI Awarded Five Years In Jail In Bribery Case

Baripada: A Special Vigilance Court today sentenced a police Sub-inspector to 5 years in jail in a bribery case. He had been caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

In addition, the court also ordered Sachidananda Kisan to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 from him.

In 2018, Kisan was working as an SI in Baripada Town Police Station. He had arrested a youth and sent him to jail in connection with a rape case.

Later, he demanded a bribe of Rs.15,000 to clear the charges against the accused and to drop others in the case.

When he accepted the bribe, the vigilance had caught him red-handed.