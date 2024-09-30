Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement, police seized over two quintals of ganja after a hot pursuit in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Sources said the huge quantity of cannabis was seized by the special crime unit of the police while the consignment was being transported in a car from Kandhamal.

However, two drug peddlers managed to flee after their vehicle was chased by officials of the special crime unit following a tip-off.

The special squad intercepted the vehicle after getting reliable information about the illegal transportation of ganja. After spotting the car, the team members chased the vehicle from the Gangapada area and managed to intercept it near Jagasara. The hot pursuit continued for more than 30 minutes.

While the drug peddlers escaped, police seized the car along with the ganja consignment. The car has been damaged after hitting a boundary wall while trying to escape from the clutches of police on an isolated road. Further investigation is underway.