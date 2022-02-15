Police Seize 406 gm Brown Sugar In Cuttack, Two held

Cuttack: In a major haul of narcotics substances, the Odisha police on Wednesday has seized 406gm of brown sugar from Malgodown area in the Cuttack district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as the residents of Jaleswar in Balasore district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Malgodown area and apprehended two persons and seized 406 gm of brown sugar worth more than 40 lakhs from their possession.

Later, the Malgodown police have court forwarded the accused persons.