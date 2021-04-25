Police seize 1000 detonators from car in Dhenkanal, driver held

Dhenkanal: Nearly 1000 detonators were seized by the police from a car in Dhenkanal. Parjang police seized the car near Balaramprasad and arrested the driver.

The police intercepted the car and discovered 40 bundles of electronic detonators on the basis of reliable information.

Police said two mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 27,000 were seized from the possession of the driver.

The person who belongs to Balaramprasad has been booked under Sections 177/183/184/196 of M.V. Act, Section 9(B) of Indian Explosive Act, and Section 5 & 6 Explosive substance Act, police added.