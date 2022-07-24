Police say over 1,000 artifacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka’s Prez Palace, PM house

Colombo: More than 1,000 valuable items have reportedly gone missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and Prime Minister’s official residence in Colombo after anti-government demonstrators occupied these premises during a massive protest over the severe economic crisis in the country, police said on Saturday.

The items that have gone missing from the Presidential Palace and Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s residence include items of vintage and antique value.

On July 9, anti-government protesters occupied the residences of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after storming into their premises and setting fire to one of the buildings protesting the government’s handling of the unprecedented economic crisis.

Based on initial investigations at least 1,000 items of value, including rare artefacts have gone missing from the Presidential Palace as well as the prime minister’s official residence, web portal Colombo Page quoted police sources as saying.

Newly-elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he respects the rights of the protesters to peacefully undertake their demonstrations, but he asserted that he will not allow another government building like the Presidential Palace or the Prime Minister’s private residence to be occupied. Wickremesinghe said he has authorized Sri Lanka’s armed forces and the police to take whatever action is necessary to stop people from storming public facilities and obstructing Parliament.