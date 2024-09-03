Bolangir: A combined force of Chhattisgarh Police and the Crime Branch, along with Titlagarh Police, raided Ayesha Medical Store on suspicion of selling counterfeit medicines in Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the store was dispensing prohibited drugs and medicines. Previously, Crime Branch officials had raided a shop in Chhattisgarh for dealing in counterfeit medicines. The proprietor admitted to sourcing the banned drugs from Titlagarh. Following this revelation, authorities searched Ayesha Medical Store and confiscated a large stockpile of illegal capsules. The owner has been detained and taken to Raipur for further questioning.

Meanwhile, the Titlagarh Police have sealed the store in the presence of the magistrate.