Police questions Prakruti Mishra in Bhubaneswar; Actress’ father Manmath wants Babushaan to return home

Bhubaneswar: In another development regarding the Babushaan-Prakruti-Trupti drama that led to tussle on Bhubaneswar street, a team of Kharvel Nagar Police on Tuesday arrived at the residence of actress Prakruti Mishra in Bhubaneswar in connection with the case.

As per sources, Prakruti Mishra was questioned by a lady police official for nearly an hour in presence of her parents and family members.

She was fully cooperating in the investigation, informed IIC of Kharabela Nagar police station.

“We had come to record the statements of actress Prakruti Mishra in presence of her parents,” inspector-in-charge of Kharavela Nagar Police station Arun Swain said. The senior police official said that the actress was interrogated in connection with the case registered for nearly an hour. “The actress has cooperated in our investigation,” Swain added.

Prakruti’s father Manmath Mishra said, “Today, it was proved that Prakruti Mishra is with her family and she is at peace.”

On the allegations of blackmailing by Prakruti levelled by actor Babushaan’s mother Aparajita Mohanty, Manmath said, “I am least concerned about such allegation as Babushaan has already clarified on it. I had met Babushaan in Chennai and I want him to return to his family and be happy.”

Manmath also said that he had the conversation with Babushaan in Chennai in presence of his relatives.

Reportedly, cops asked 12 questions to Prakruti regarding the case. Police is now waiting for Babushaan to present himself in order to continue with the investigation.