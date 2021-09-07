Police pull out absconding rape accused from sewer in Rourkela

Rourkela: Police today morning managed to nab a rape accused who escaped from custody while being taken for medical check-up to Rourkela Government Hospital and stayed hidden inside a sewer for the whole night.

According to reports, a youth identified as Kashmiri Hembram was arrested on charges of raping a girl in RDC under Brahmani Taranga PS area. However, he managed to flee from police custody while being taken for a medical check-up and entered a drain near Agrasen Bhawan.

Even after the cops carried out a frantic search till 10 pm but the accused remained hidden.

Today morning, a special team of Rourkela Police started a search operation to trace the absconding youth. After hours of search, the cops pulled him out of the drain.

On the other hand, Rourkela SP today suspended two police personnel for negligence in duty and served a show cause notice to the investigating officer.