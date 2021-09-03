Police Pick Web Journalist Over Olympian Dutee Chand’s Complaint

Bhubaneswar: Commisionerate Police on Friday picked up a web channel editor on the basis of sprinter Dutee Chand’s complaint in Bhubaneswar. The channel editor has been identified as Sudhanshu Rout.

According to reports, Sudhanshu Rout was picked up by police from his office at Jharpara in the state capital.

It is pertinent to mention that ace sprinter and Olympian, Dutee Chand has filed a case against Sudhansu Sekhar Rout a web channel editor of Focus Plus Odisha Channel, reporter Smruti Ranjan Behera, and an RTI activist labelling charges including criminal intimidation, publishing obscene content, and insulting the modesty of a woman.