Police Personnel Injured In Clash With Striking Drivers In Berhampur

Berhampur: Tension ran high in Berhampur after a clash between striking drivers and police. The tussle erupted after drivers blocked the road and paralyzed the public transport system. When police intervened, they confronted with them following which police had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse them.

Some policemen were injured in the clash. They have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, two groups of drivers also clashed at Tamando, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Bus and truck drivers got off their vehicles to confront the agitating drivers as they stopped a passenger bus triggering tension on the spot.

The tussle continued for quite some times.

Later, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The traffic on the national highway came back to normal.

Bus owners’ association president Devendra Sahu alleged that bus drivers were abused by the striking drivers. Sahu also said that if the police do not protect the bus drivers, the private buses will be stopped in the coming days.