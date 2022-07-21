Police Officer Run Over By Truck In Gujarat’s Anand

Gandhinagar: A police officer in Gujarat’s Anand district was mowed down by a container truck on Wednesday. The officer has been identified as Kiran Raj.

It is the third incident in the last two days.

Kiran Raj, who was posted at Anand chokdi in Borsad, was on night patrolling duty. The officer was signalled the truck to stop at about 1am on Wednesday, but the container truck, which had Rajasthan registration number plates, sped away.

Kiran Raj and his colleague chased the truck and soon overtook it. They signalled to the truck to pull over again but the vehicle hit him.

Kiran Raj sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Shree Krishna hospital in Karamsad where he later died.

The driver fled from the spot but was apprehended later on Wednesday evening.

Police officers said he has been identified as Gopiram Seduram Meena of Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Later on checking, the truck was found to be transporting industrial goods from Gujarat’s Bharuch to Haryana. It is not clear why the driver did not stop.