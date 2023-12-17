Police Nabs Two Criminals For Theft From Puri Sakhigopal Temple

Satyabadi: Within six hours of theft reported from Sakhigopal temple in Puri, the police swung into action and arrested two habitual offenders while recovering the stolen ornaments of the presiding deity and money from the donation box (Hundi).

The arrested persons have been identified as Lipa alias Sridhar Mishra (32) of Biswanathpur and Muna Mishra (23) of Balisahi Talpada village under Biraramchandrapur panchayat.

According to reports, based on a complaint from the executive officer of the temple, Biswabasi Tripathy regarding the theft of ornaments and money from the donation box on Saturday night, a case (428/23) was registered in the Satyabadi Police Station and two teams were formed under the instructions of Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

At the same time, the temple visitor’s office was locked and the CCTV camera monitor was stolen. Thieves were found to have broken a total of six locks.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishnu Prasad Pati, and S.D.P.O. Biranchi Narayan Pati, along with a forensic team reached the spot and gathered evidence.

Based on information and fingerprints, accused Lipa was taken into custody from his village and later, another accused Muna Mishra was apprehended.

After interrogating the two arrested accused, Rs 67,110 in cash and 208 grams of gold jewellery belonging to the temple were recovered and confiscated. Along with this, the auto riskshaw used in the theft has also been seized, the police said.

During scrutiny of criminal antecedents, police found that there are 8 criminal cases against accused Lipa and 3 against accused Muna at the Satyabadi police station.

While the two accused were forwarded to the court on Sunday evening, they will be brought on remanded for investigation where necessary to investigate the past theft from other temples, said Additional SP Mr. Pati, at a press meeting here today.