Police Nab ‘Gang Of Dacoits’ Planning Loot In Ganjam

Kodala: Police nabbed a gang of dacoits late last night while they were planning a large-scale robbery near the cremation ground behind Kodala Dandishwar temple in Ganjam district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kodala police reached the spot and managed to apprehend five operatives of the dacoit gang who had assembled to pull up their next heist.

During the bust, police also seized crude bombs, a pistol, bullets, sharp weapons, three motorcycles, mobile phones, and instruments used for breaking locks, from the possession of the accused persons.

According to police sources, the accused persons were identified as Bikram Sahu of Kodala, Jagyan Pradhan, Uttam Biswal, Narayan Pradhan and Bubul Gouda.

Several criminal cases are registered against all the accused persons in different police stations. All the accused have been arrested and produced before the court today, the police sources added.