Police nab four of dacoity gang planning to loot paper mill in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Brajrajnagar Police in Jharsuguda apprehended four operatives of a dacoity gang while they were planning to loot Orient Paper Mill in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The police were performing night patrolling duty when they received reliable information that, some miscreants had gathered at back side jungle of Itabhata village and they were armed with fire arms and other deadly weapons.

The police team conducted raid and apprehended four accused persons from the spot. The arrested accused have been identified as 1.Ashok Majhi (32), Ramdas Mahato (30), Amit Pattanaik (23) and Bikash Mishra (24), all hailing from Jharsuguda district.

Seeing police personnel two other miscreants managed to flee. However on being search Police team seized one country made firearm from the possession of accused Bana alias Bikash Mishra as well as one knife, two iron rods and two torch lights from the spot in presence of witnesses.

On this Brajrajnagar PS Case No 80, dt.09.03.2023 U/s 399/402 of the IPC / r.w. section of the 25 Arms Act has been registered and investigation is going on. All four arrested accused have been forwarded to the court.