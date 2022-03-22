Police Intensify Search At Multiple Places To Trace Sarmista Rout

Bhubaneswar: Police have carried out raids at multiple places in Bhubaneswar to trace Sarmista Rout, the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of cameraman Manas Swain.

Bhadrak Police with the help of Commisionerate police is carrying out Rout’s house and office in state capital.

Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena said, searches have been intensified and efforts are on to nab Sarmista Rout and her associate, “both of whom have absconded”.

So far five persons have been arrested in this case, including former OIS officer Niranjan Sethi. According to reports, five separate teams have been set up to look out for Sarmista and another accused.

The police remain clueless about the whereabouts of Sarmista. Meanwhile, her brother has been arrested from Vijaywada, said sources. He had allegedly transferred money to her account and aided her escape, reports stated.