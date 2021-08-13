Police Has Arrested Over 20 Persons Who Were Not Present At Protest Site: KBSS Convener

Kendrapara: Palpable tension continued in Kendrapara district as the protest against the mega drinking water project here sparked a clash between the public and police earlier yesterday.

Following this, cops have reportedly arrested over 20 persons from Aul & Rajkanika.

Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti Convener Debendra Sharma claimed that the arrestees were not present at the protest site and termed them innocent.

Tension ran high as hundreds of people ransacked temporary camps and vehicles at a construction site in protest against a mega drinking water project at Bharigada village in Kendrapara district on Thursday.

Sources said residents of riverside villagers of Rajkanika block marched towards the project site near the river Kharosotra by violating prohibitory orders and ransacked the construction site.

Over 35 members of Kharasrota Banchao Sangram Samiti (KBSS), which has been opposing the mega drinking water project for the last two years, were arrested during the protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district administration had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC for a period of two months in three panchayats to expedite the works on the mega drinking water project.