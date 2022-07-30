Police Foil ‘Self-Immolation Bid’ By Couple In Front Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: A couple from Ganjam’s Buguda attempted to immolate themselves outside the Odisha Assembly premises on Saturday over delayed justice in a land dispute case.

The couple has been identified as Gitarani Sahu and Basant Sahu of Buguda area of ​​Ganjam district. They have been staging a dharna at the Lower PMG for a week now alleging that some influential persons have forcibly encroached on a piece of land which was their ancestral property.

However, complaining that no one listened to their plight, both of them attempted suicide by dousing themselves with petrol at around 2:30 pm on Saturday. Fortunately, both were rescued by the police personnel and admitted to the Capital Hospital.

According to sources, the couple hailing from Ganjam had been fighting a case in court to get back a piece of land which has been encroached on by some influential people. Even after running from pole to pillar, the couple failed to get justice.

In the hope of getting justice, both of them started staging a sit-in in front of the Assembly in Lower PMG over the last couple of days. However, no one paid any heed to both of them.

On Saturday, both of them attempted self-immolation but were prevented by the on-duty cops and admitted to the Capital Hospital.