Police Foil Robbery Bid In Balasore; Six Notorious Criminals Held

Amarda Road: Singla Police in Balasore district apprehended six notorious criminals while they were planning to commit a robbery late on Tuesday night.

According to police, seven members of the notorious criminal gang had assembled at Paunshakuli football ground under Singla police station limits ate last night and were planning to commit a major loot in the area.

Acting on a tip-off from a source, a special team of Singla Police raided the football ground and zeroed in on six criminals while another member of the gang managed to flee the spot. Various deadly weapons, one Hyundai car, two bikes, and five mobiles were seized from them, the police said.

Addressing a press meeting at Singla police station premises, Basta SDPO Jalandhar Jalli stated that all the arrested accused persons are habitual offenders hailing from different areas under Singla police station limits and several criminal cases are pending against them at different police stations.