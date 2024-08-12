Police Foil Dacoity Bid in Balasore; 7 Arrested, Firearms Seized

Balasore: In a swift operation, Jaleswar Police reported a successful raid resulting in the arrest of 7 individuals preparing for a bank dacoity in the area.

The accused persons have been identified as:

1. Biswajit Mohanty (38),Balasore

2. Jagannath Raul (27),Balasore

3. Venkat Rao (40),Delhi

4. B. Hariprasad (36),Paschim Medinipur,WB

5. Fakir Nayak (30),WB

6. Mangal Bhuyan (24),WB

7. Gouri Shankar Gochhayat (23),WB

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Dashahara Padia, Gobarghata at around 1:20 AM on Monday resulting in the seizure of various articles, including firearms, ammunition, and tools.

Seized Articles:

– Firearms and ammunition pistols with 14 rounds ammunition in 3 magazines and 1 country-made gun with one ammunition.

– one iron rod

– one gas cylinder and cutter

– one screwdriver

– Chili powder packet

– Cigarettes

– 6 mobile phones

– one vehicle (Suzuki Maruti car and three motorcycles)

– 5 pairs of hand gloves and 3 monkey caps

– Cash (Rs 3600)