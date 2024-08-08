Police Foil Armed Dacoity Bid, Nab 5 Criminals In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police foiled a major armed dacoity bid by apprehending five criminals while the gang had assembled near an engineering college on Thursday.

While conducting night patrolling at about 12.30 am, SI G Sahoo and team received information that miscreants wielding arms and deadly weapons had assembled at one open ground near Rajdhani Engineering College and preparing to commit dacoity from nearby residential areas.

A special team reached the spot at 1.30 am and apprehended five persons while seizing a knife, iron rod, chilli powder, and lock-breaking tools from them.

According to police, the criminals had targeted the residential area located at Chakeisiani and Bhotapda. All the accused persons, having criminal cases against them, have been arrested and forwarded to the court today.

Police said that the accused persons had earlier committed theft of mobile phones, laptops, cycles, wallets, water motor pumps, table fans, grinders etc from different houses. The accused persons are identified as Sanju alias Sanjay Das (24), Ashok Das (27), Papuna alias Rajesh Bhoi (24), Jairam Malla (24), and Md Gudu (30).

During verification of criminal antecedents of the arrested persons, the police found two cases against Sanjay Das at Mancheswar PS, six cases against Ashok Das at Mancheswar PS, six cases against Rajesh Bhoi at Mancheswar, two cases against Jairam Malla at Mancheswar PS and two cases against Md. Gudu at Kendrapara PS and one at Baliapanda PS Cases.