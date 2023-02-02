Police file over 2000 page charge-sheet against Archana Nag, her hubby

Bhubaneswar: In a latest development in the honey trap case, Khandagiri police have submitted a 2,400-page charge-sheet against accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

The police have named Archana as the main accused in the case. Archana was arrested by Khandagiri police on 6th October 2022 following allegations against her of blackmailing bigwigs. Earlier, a charge-sheet was also filed against Archana by Nayapalli Police.

On the other hand, her accomplice Khageswar has been excluded from any charges in the police charge-sheet, it was learned.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial angles of the case and has already interrogated Archana, Jagabandhu and Khageswar.