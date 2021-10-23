Police Deployed At Kotia Amid Border Dispute

Koraput: The Koraput district administration on Friday deployed heavy police force in the bordering Kotia region.

As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh government officials had scheduled a slew of government programmes at Madcar, Uparsembi, Ganjeipadar, and other villages in a bid to disrupt polls in the region.

IICs of Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Damanjodi, and Patani along with other senior police officials of the district had reportedly camped at different points of the bordering region.

Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar said that no one will be allowed to disrupt elections in the region.