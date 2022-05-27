Police delay? Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

Texas: The police said on Thursday that Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old male, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School, was inside the school premises for more than an hour

The gunman who attacked a primary school in Texas on Tuesday was able to enter the building unobstructed, police say.

Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said no armed guard challenged the teenage attacker and it is unclear if the school door was even locked.

Mr Escalon defended the police response amid mounting criticism of an apparent delay in confronting the gunman.

Reports quoted witnesses saying police were hesitant to confront the killer inside Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

Mr Escalon said at Thursday’s press conference that initial reports the gunman had shot a guard were incorrect.

He said officers entered the school four minutes after the gunman went in at about 11:40.

“They [didn’t] make entry immediately because of the gunfire they were receiving,” Mr Escalon told reporters.

But an hour lapsed before the gunman was killed in a shootout at 12:45 only after US Border Patrol tactical teams arrived.

The attacker shot dead 19 students and two teachers, and injured at least 17 more people.

Videos have emerged of police being urged by onlookers and desperate family members to storm the building immediately.

Since the Columbine school shooting of 1999, emergency responder protocol in such situations is to end the threat as quickly as possible because fatalities occur in seconds to minutes.