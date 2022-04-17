Police, Crime Branch Jointly Investigating Jahangirpuri Violence Case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police have started a joint probe into the Jahangirpuri violence incident, informed senior police officials on Sunday.

At least 6 more accused have been arrested since morning, taking the arrested persons number to 20. Two of them are juveniles.

“District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the matter (Jahangirpuri violence),” Yadav told media persons today.

A total of 20 people have been arrested in connection with the violent clashes that broke out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession marking Hanuman Jayanti.

Of the 20 persons, 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday.

Rapid Action Force and Police have been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

Delhi Police also conducted preventive patrolling in the Uttam Nagar area in wake of the altercation which escalated into stone pelting, injuring eight police personnel and one civilian.