Bhubaneswar: A police constable was stabbed while investigating a dispute over honking at Sriram Nagar, in the Chakeisiani area under Mancheswar police limits in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of Friday.

According to reports, four youths were standing in Sriram Nagar when two others on a motorcycle arrived, honking. An altercation soon erupted between the two groups. Subsequently, the pair on the motorcycle allegedly assaulted the other group with knives, resulting in three youths sustaining injuries from the stabbing. Additionally, it is claimed that one individual attacked a constable when the PCR van arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

The accused has been detained and the investigation is underway.

