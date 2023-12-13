Police Constable Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A police constable was killed after a speeding truck ran over him at the toll gate in Sundargarh district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Debashis Dhurua, employed as a constable in Bhasma police station in Sundargarh district.

According to reports, Debashis was going to Bhasma police station for duty on Tuesday night from Sundargarh. At the toll gate, around 10:30 pm, a speeding truck coming from Darlipali NTPC hit him and ran over his head. As a result, he died on the spot.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The truck has been seized and the driver of the truck Subas Jena has been arrested. Another person Anil Kumar Sahoo, who was travelling in the truck with the driver was beaten up by the public and sustained serious injuries. He was then admitted to the hospital.