Police Constable In Vigilance Net Over DA Charges

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance officials today raided multiple places in connection with allegation against Constable, Berhampur Police regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Sudarsan Pradhan.

The anti-corruption agency’s team conducted simultaneous searches at a three-storeyed residential building at Lochapada, Main Road, Berhampur, buildings located at Nimakhandi and his parental house at village Gamundi under Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district.

Raids were carried out on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur. Rs 5,16,880 in cash was unearthed, so far.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway and total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.