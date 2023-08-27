Police Constable Found Hanging In Bhadrak; Suicide Suspected

Bhadrak: The body of a police constable was found hanging inside his official residence in Bhadrak district.

Tophan Patra was working at Tidhi police station. He is a resident of Anandpur in Keonjhar district. He was working in Tithidi police station for a long time.

The dead body of Constable was found in his official residence on the police station premises. He was hanging with a saree tied around his neck. Tihidi police recovered his body and sent it to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Police suspected that Tophan committed suicide due to a family dispute. He had a conflict with his wife.