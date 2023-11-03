Police Constable Caught Red-Handed for taking bribe

Boudh: A Police constable was arrested by the Vigilance while accepting a bribe of Rs. 6 lakhs.

The accused named Harish Chandra Sahu was taking money from the Ganja dealers in Boudh district near Baghiapada outpost. Except cash, a pistol was also seized from him.

According to the reports, Harish demanded Rs 6 lakhs to protect the ganja farms inTenjabali village. The ganja cultivators asked him to collect the cash in their village. He was caught red handed by the Vigilance officers in a preplanned manner while receiving the bribe.