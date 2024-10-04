Sambalpur: The Sambalpur police carried out a surprise raid at the Sambalpur Mandal Jail late on Thursday night, confiscating a large quantity of tobacco products and narcotics.

The operation took place under the supervision of Magistrate Swatchandan Behera, Additional SP Haresh Chandra Pandey of Sambalpur, and the Sadar SDPO. A variety of items, including packets of gutkha, khaini, bhang (a form of cannabis), alcohol, and cigarettes, were recovered from the cells. The raid revealed that tennis balls filled with tobacco and drugs were being hurled into the prison from the outside.

The Additional SP later informed the press, “We initiated the jail inspection at about 3:15 am and examined all 22 wards, including the washrooms and latrines. We confiscated tobacco products, bidis, lighters, and other narcotic substances. ‘Bhang’ was also taken from the inmates. A detailed report will be prepared and submitted, after which appropriate measures will be implemented.”

At present, there are 576 inmates housed across the 22 wards of the Sambalpur Mandal Jail.