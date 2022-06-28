Police conduct mock drill in Puri ahead of Rath Yatra

Puri: Police today conducted a mock drill on the reserve ground in Puri ahead of rath yatra.

During the drill, the police personnel were divided into groups and assigned duties with three jeeps masquerading as three chariots pulled by the jawans.

A police official said the plan was to have strong-armed personnel in the inner cordon of the chariots while others would be kept in the outer cordon.

The objective of the mock drill was to train the cops on how to control the chariots and the ropes during the pull, so that the cars do not deviate from the track and cause a mess