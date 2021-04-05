Police Commissioner Orders Probe Into Allegations Against Senior OSAP Officer By Sepoy’s Wife

Bhubaneswar: A Sepoy’s wife alleged that OSAP Commandant has been harassing her husband mentally. Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi has ordered a probe into the matter.

Sunita Lenka on Monday alleged that her husband Nihar Ranjan Nayak was allegedly forced by his senior to supply women. Lenka said Nihar has been admitted to a hospital as he could not bear the mental torture.

Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi has ordered a probe into the allegation and said the matter will be investigated by Additional CP Rekha Lohani.

A senior police official rubbishing the allegation said it was a ploy to evade transfer from the Capital city to elsewhere. He said the sepoy is serving as a tailor in the 7th Battalion of the OSAP. He is posted in the Capital for eight years.

As he was transferred, her wife brought such allegation which is malicious, he added.