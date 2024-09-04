Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have filed a chargesheet against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa regarding the murder of his fan, Renukaswamy on Wednesday.

Darshan, who has been arrested in connection with the murder case, remains in judicial custody until September 9.

Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old auto driver, was discovered deceased near a Bengaluru flyover on June 9. The police report states that Renukaswamy was abducted and killed by a gang acting under Darshan’s orders, following alleged offensive messages sent to Darshan’s friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, on social media.

The police have amassed over 200 pieces of circumstantial evidence in the case, encompassing forensic reports of bloodstains on the clothing of Darshan and other suspects. Additionally, the evidence comprises a photograph from the crime scene depicting Renukaswamy pleading with the accused, CCTV footage of Darshan, and bloodstains on the footwear of actress Pavithra Gowda, which she purportedly used to attack Renukaswamy.

Renukaswamy’s postmortem report revealed that he was brutally beaten and given electric shocks. His body had multiple bruise marks, a missing ear and ruptured testicles. Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 others, have been arrested by the police in connection with Renukaswamy’s murder.