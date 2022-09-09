Police can endorse Good Samaritans for cash reward: STA Odisha

Cuttack: Police officers can now endorse and give recommendation letters to the saviours of road accident victims for cash rewards under Good Samaritan Policy. Till date, only doctors were authorised to issue such letters.

Good Samaritan Policy-2018 was introduced in the State to recognise and encourage people to save and assist the accidents victims during the first hour of road accidents termed as ‘Golden Hour’. Road accident deaths can be reduced by 50% if the victim gets assistance within the golden hour.

As per existing clause 21 of said Policy, the Hospital Authority not below the Asst. Surgeon who receive the accident patient were authorised to recommend names of Good Samaritan to the respective RTOs for reward.

However, it was observed that in most of the cases doctors were not able to recommend names of Good Samaritan due to their busy schedule. In this context, State Transport Authority proposed government that other than the treating physician (Asst. Surgeon), the Police Officials i.e. I.O/E.O/IIC of the concerned Police Station enquiring into the accident cases may be authorized to recommend the names of the Good Samaritans to the RTOs so that more number of deserving Good Samaritans can be rewarded for their noble deed.

The government has approved the proposal and amended the clause 21 of said Policy. Now the hospital authority not below the rank of Assistant Surgeon or Police Officials i.e.I.O/E.O/IIC of the concerned Police Station enquiring into the accident cases can recommend names of Good Samaritan to the respective RTOs for reward.

As per the policy, the Good Samaritan or the bystander shall be suitably rewarded or compensated to encourage other citizens to come forward and help the road accident victims by admitting them in hospitals. The following financial assistance are recommended for rewarding the Good Samaritan: – Rs 2000/- cash award to a person or persons shall be given as incentive in each case.