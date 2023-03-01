Police ASI, Home Guard Caught Taking Rs 20K Bribe In Balasore

Balasore: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday apprehended a Police ASI and a Home Guard while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the owner of a truck to release the vehicle.

According to reports, the Vigilance sleuths caught ASI Ratikanta Das of Khantapada Police Station and Home Guard Sashikanta Mohapatra while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the complainant, Gouranga Mahana.

Sources said Khantapada police had seized Mahana’s truck while ferrying stones from Bagudi to Remuna on the 4th of February.

Mahana managed to get a court order to release his vehicle and reached the police station with the same. However, the ASI and Home Guard allegedly demanded he pays Rs 20,000 to get his vehicle back even though he had the court order. Following this, Mahana lodged a complaint with Vigilance.

The Vigilance sleuths today nabbed the accused ASI and the Home Guard while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from the Complainant for the release of his vehicle.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sashikanta Mohapatra, Home Guard, and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of ASI Das from a DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.04 dt.28.2.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused ASI and Home Guard while the investigation is in progress against both the accused persons, the Vigilance added.