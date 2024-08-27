Police ASI Caught Taking Rs 15K Bribe In Kandhamal’s Kotagarh

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police while collecting bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person to favour him and his friends in a case registered against them.

According to reports, ASI Rajanikanta Das posted at Kotagarh police station in Kandhamal district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.15,000 near the Kali temple of Kotagarh town from a complainant to help him and his friends in a case registered in Kotagarh PS, of which ASI Das was the Investigating Officer.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused ASI Das, and seized, the Vigilance said and added that following the trap, simultaneous searches were underway at two locations of linked to Rajanikanta Das, ASI of Police from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 14/2024 U/s 7 P.C.( Amendment )Act, 2018 has been registered while an investigation is in progress against accused Das, ASI of Police, Kotagarh PS.