Police arrests two drug peddlers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and seized over 90 kg of ganja from them in Bhubaneswar.

The accused have been identified as Subas digal, a resident of Unit-3 Ganganagar and Sagar Ghadei of Nayagarh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF, Bhubaneswar conducted an anti-narcotic drug raid in Sadaka slum area of Unit- 6 and apprehended the smugglers.

During the search, the STF recovered ganja weighing 90 kg worth over Rs. 9 lakh. Also the team seized an Indigo car, two mobile phones, check book and other incriminating materials from the possession of the accused persons.

An STF case in this connection was registered against the two accused under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for illegal dealing of narcotic drugs. The accused have been forwarded to the court.