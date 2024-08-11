Police Arrest Gang of Six Looters from Dhenkanal of Odisha

Dhenkanal: Police in Dhenkanal apprehended a notorious gang of six looters on Sunday. Items stolen by the gang, valued at crores of rupees, were reportedly recovered from them.

On Sunday, a press conference was convened at the Kamakhyanagar SDPO office by Dhenkanal District SP Sandeep Sampad Madkar.

The SP mentioned that the police team apprehended the six-member gang of robbers from various locations. These individuals are linked to the Kamakhyanagar, Parjang, Kankadahada and Tumusing police stations and have numerous criminal charges against them. Over 50 cases are filed against them in various police stations across Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

The police have recovered items such as bikes, scooters, batteries, ration commodities, televisions, new clothing, gold jewellery, electrical appliances, fans, laptops, rice, railway equipment and tool pumps from the robbery gangs.

The press conference highlighted the significant achievement of the police in capturing the gang.